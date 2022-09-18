Freiermuth hauled in four of seven targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

Freiermuth was much less efficient against the Patriots after catching five passes for 75 yards during last week's season-opening win over Cincinnati, but he was the only Pittsburgh pass catcher to reach the end zone during Sunday's low-scoring loss in Week 2. The 23-year-old had a late-season surge as a rookie in 2021, and he's gotten off to a hot start to begin the 2022 campaign even though the Steelers' offense has failed to top 200 yards in either of their first two games.