Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Freiermuth didn't practice Wednesday due to a quad injury but returned as a full participant a day later and didn't appear to have any limitations in Sunday's Week 9 win. He's had at least three catches in each of his last three appearances, securing 11 of 14 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns during that time.