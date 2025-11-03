Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Finds end zone in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
Freiermuth didn't practice Wednesday due to a quad injury but returned as a full participant a day later and didn't appear to have any limitations in Sunday's Week 9 win. He's had at least three catches in each of his last three appearances, securing 11 of 14 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns during that time.
