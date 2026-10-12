Freiermuth caught five of seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts. He added one yard on his lone carry.

The veteran tight end connected with Aaron Rodgers on a one-yard score in the second quarter and a 17-yard strike in the fourth. Freiermuth is up to four touchdowns through five games to begin the season, already matching his total over 17 regular-season contests in 2025, and his 19 catches has him on pace to match the career-high 65 passes he hauled in during 2024. Freiermuth will look to keep rolling in a Week 6 road trip to Tampa Bay.