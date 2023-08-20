Freiermuth recorded one reception on one target for 25 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-15 win over the Bills on Saturday.

Freiermuth capped the Steelers' second offensive possession with a long catch down the middle of the field for the score. He's played only briefly during the preseason, though he's still managed to show rapport with quarterback Kenny Pickett. It's unclear whether Freiermuth will suit up for Pittsburgh's third preseason game, but he appears to be ready for the regular season.