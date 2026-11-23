Freiermuth caught all five of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Freiermuth matched his season high in catches, securing five passes in a game for the third time this year. The tight end has yet to exceed 50 receiving yards in a contest this season, and he entered Week 11 with exactly two catches in each of the team's last four games. Freiermuth has now caught 32 of 43 targets for 309 yards and five touchdowns while also adding four rushes for five yards and a score over 10 contests so far during the 2026 season.