Freiermuth brought in three of five targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Freiermuth and fellow tight end Darnell Washington each had three catches and a touchdown on five targets, as the two continued in a pretty even timeshare at the position. Freiermuth's scoring grab was particularly timely, as it came with 1:42 remaining and put the Steelers within two points of knotting the game up at 24-24. Freiermuth has multiple receptions in every game this season and a pair of touchdown catches, and he should remain in a similar role when Pittsburgh returns to action to face off with the Colts in a Week 5 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 11.