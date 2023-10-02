Freiermuth is scheduled to receive a scan on his hamstring Monday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The upcoming test on Freiermuth's hamstring should reveal the extent of his injury, but Dulac notes that the tight end is dealing with more than a minor tweak. With that in mind, Freiermuth's status for the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Ravens appears to be firmly up in the air, after the hamstring injury forced him out in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Texans. Rookie Darnell Washington would likely be in line to start at tight end Week 5 if Freiermuth isn't available, while second-year player Connor Heyward could also see an expanded profile on offense.