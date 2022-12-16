Freiermuth (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
One limited practice after two missed sessions was all it took to get Freiermuth's name off the injury report. The tight end will work as a security blanket for whichever quarterback gets the nod under center. Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky split first-team reps during the week, while Kenny Pickett (concussion) is listed as doubtful.
