Freiermuth (knee) did team drills Thursday at the first practice of training camp, Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The FAN reports.

This come as no surprise given that Freiermuth participated in OTA practices in late May and June. He avoided offseason surgery after suffering MCL and ACL sprains in Week 18 last season, and he's locked in as one of the top receiving threats for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.