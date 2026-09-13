Freiermuth caught all five of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over Atlanta.

Freiermuth looked great in Pittsburgh's season opener, ranking second on the team in receiving yardage and tying for first in catches. He accounted for the Steelers' lone offensive touchdown when he connected with Aaron Rodgers for a six-yard score in the second quarter. The five receptions were as many as Freiermuth had in any contest all of last season. Meanwhile, Darnell Washington had a quieter game statistically with two catches (on two targets) for 18 yards. Freiermuth and Washington figure to jockey for tight-end targets and snaps throughout the campaign.