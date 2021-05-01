The Steelers selected Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Though Kyle Pitts is the headliner of this year's tight-end group, Freiermuth projects as a more conventional player at that spot who can be a difference maker in the Steel City. A local product out of Penn State, Freiermuth was extremely productive when healthy. He caught 69 of 110 targets for 875 yards and 15 touchdowns through his first two seasons and was on a strong pace in 2020 (23 catches, 310 yards, one score) through four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that also prevented him from testing at the pro day. As for his fit, Freiermuth should immediately challenge Eric Ebron for the starting tight end spot in Pittsburgh.