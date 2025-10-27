Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Held in check by Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.
Freiermuth racked up a season-high 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns during last week's loss to Cincinnati, but he had limited production in Week 8. He briefly exited the game due to injury in the third quarter, but it seems unlikely that the issue significantly impacted his performance given his speedy return. Freiermuth has had to compete with Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington for work at tight end over the first half of the year, making all three players difficult to trust in fantasy.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Hits paydirt twice in close loss•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Manages 11 yards in victory•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: No catches in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Limited to one reception•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Another three catches•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Tallies three receptions in victory•