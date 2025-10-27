Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Freiermuth racked up a season-high 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns during last week's loss to Cincinnati, but he had limited production in Week 8. He briefly exited the game due to injury in the third quarter, but it seems unlikely that the issue significantly impacted his performance given his speedy return. Freiermuth has had to compete with Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington for work at tight end over the first half of the year, making all three players difficult to trust in fantasy.