Freiermuth recorded two receptions for 30 yards on four targets and carried once for one yard in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals.

Freiermuth took the field for 37 of the Steelers' 62 offensive snaps, with his 60 percent share placing him slightly behind fellow tight end Darnell Washington (47 snaps, 76 percent). The Steelers should continue to make ample use of two-tight-end sets to keep Freiermuth involved in their game plans, but since he doesn't project to see heavy target volume week to week, he'll remain a largely touchdown-dependent fantasy option.