Freiermuth brought in five of six targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Freiermuth's performance would have naturally been all the sweeter in a victory from the Steelers' perspective, but fantasy managers certainly had to be thrilled with a night that featured the second-highest yardage tally of the veteran tight end's career. Freiermuth struck from 19 and 68 yards away in the second half, the latter score coming with just 2:21 remaining and erasing a 30-24 deficit. While Joe Flacco was subsequently able to drive Cincinnati into position for a game-winning field goal, Freiermuth's breakout effort was an especially welcome sight after he'd mustered a 2-17-0 line on four targets over the previous three games. The fifth-year pro will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 8 Sunday night home battle against the Packers on Oct. 26.