Freiermuth was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a left knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Freiermuth didn't catch a pass. Connor Heyward and Zach Gentry will handle the reps at tight end for the Steelers for the rest of the game.
