Freiermuth and the rest of the Steelers' starting offense are slated to play up to three series in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Freiermuth has logged exactly seven offensive snaps in both of Pittsburgh's exhibitions to date, catching two passes for 31 yards and a TD on two targets. It's tough to expect him to strike again with quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Freiermuth at least will be afforded the opportunity to do so.