Freiermuth won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a hamstring injury, Burt Lauten of Steelers.com reports.
Before being forced out of the contest, Freiermuth caught three of his four targets for seven yards. In his absence, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward are next in line for the Steelers' TE snaps/targets.
