Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Joined by Jonnu Smith
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth will play alongside fellow tight end Jonnu Smith after the Steelers traded for Smith on Monday, Steelers Now reports.
Coming off an 88-catch breakout campaign, Smith represents a threat to Freiermuth's playing time in 11 personnel even if they can work together symbiotically in multi-TE formations. Freiermuth is entering the first season of a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension, while Smith just signed a one-year, $12 million extension through 2026. Both tight ends will find it difficult to approach their 2024 volume, competing against each other (and WR DK Metcalf) for targets from a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in Arthur Smith's run-first offense.
