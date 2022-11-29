Freiermuth caught three of four targets for 39 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

His only catch of the second half was a big one, as Freiermuth gained 17 yards down to the three-yard line on third and six. Three plays later, Benny Snell punched in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on the ground. Freiermuth has at least 36 receiving yards in each of his past five games, but the second-year tight end will be looking for his first touchdown since Week 2 when the Steelers travel to Atlanta in Week 13.