Freiermuth hauled in his lone target for one yard during the Steelers' 27-5 win over the Broncos on Friday.

Friday was the Steelers' first game with Mason Rudolph under center after Aaron Rodgers was waived by the team Wednesday. Rudolph completed only nine of 15 passes for 142 yards, and Freirmuth didn't see a pass from the former until early in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year tight end has a 33-310-5 receiving line on 44 targets through 11 regular-season games, but he's caught two passes or fewer in six of those contests. The Steelers will remain home for Week 13 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 6.