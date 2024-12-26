Freiermuth caught seven of eight targets for 60 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

The tight end led the Steelers in catches, targets and receiving yards on the day, benefiting from Russell Wilson being under constant pressure and needing to get rid of the ball quickly. Freiermuth is seven catches away from setting a new career season high with 64, and he has a shot at reaching that mark in Week 18 against the Bengals. He posted a season-best 6-68-1 line on seven targets in the first meeting between the two teams back in Week 13.