Freiermuth secured four of seven targets for 36 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Freiermuth has drawn at least seven targets in each of his three appearances since returning to action, but he managed only four receptions Sunday and was held under 40 yards for the third time this season. The 2021 second-rounder has nearly matched his yardage total from a year ago, as he's secured 36 of 55 targets for 403 yards and a touchdown over his first eight appearances in 2022.