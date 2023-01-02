Freiermuth caught three of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Baltimore.

Freiermuth was the Steelers' leading receiver in a contest where neither quarterback sniffed 200 yards passing. Aside from his zero-target game against the Panthers in Week 15, the reliable tight end has provided a solid floor for fantasy managers at a position without much stability in 2022. Freiermuth carries a 63-732-2 receiving line into the final tilt of the regular season against the Browns on Sunday.