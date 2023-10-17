Head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Freiermuth to practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tomlin didn't disclose whether Freiermuth will be returning as a limited or full practice participant, but the tight end's ability to get on the field in any capacity to begin the week is a promising sign after he sat out the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Ravens with the hamstring injury. With a Week 6 bye to heal up from the injury, Freiermuth appears to be tracking toward a return to the lineup this Sunday versus the Rams.