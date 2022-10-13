Freiermuth (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pittsburgh also listed Freiermuth as a limited participant on its initial Week 6 injury report released Wednesday, so it's unclear if he's made any tangible progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol a day later. According to Curt Popejoy of USA Today, the concussion Freiermuth sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Bills was his third in his first two seasons in the NFL, and his history could make it tougher challenge for him to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in advance of this weekend's game against Tampa Bay. If Freiermuth isn't able to play, Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward would see increased roles at tight end.
