Freiermuth was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth, who missed his team's Week 6 win over the Buccaneers due to a concussion, returned to action in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, logging 44 of a possible 75 snaps on offense en route to catching eight of his nine targets for 75 yards. Now that he's on the injury report with an ankle issue, the tight end's status is worth monitoring in the coming days, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Freiermuth's availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles is in danger.