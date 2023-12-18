Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 16 yards during the Steelers' 30-13 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday.

Freiermuth had a standout performance against the Bengals in Week 12 when he secured nine of 11 targets for 120 yards, but his impact has been much more limited over three appearances since then. Across the last three matchups, he's secured nine of 16 targets for 63 yards, and he's been held below 30 receiving yards in each of those outings. The 25-year-old remains the top tight end for the Steelers and has some upside potential, but his recent results have been discouraging.