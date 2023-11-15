Freiermuth (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice.

The Steelers are designating their starting tight end to return from injured reserve after he missed the minimum of four games. That doesn't automatically mean he'll play against the Browns on Sunday, but Freiermuth at least has taken a big first step toward making that happen, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting Wednesday that the tight end is "tracking to play" in the AFC North matchup this weekend.