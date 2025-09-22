Freiermuth secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

Freiermuth recorded three receptions in each of the first two weeks of the regular season, but he was held in check during Sunday's victory. However, he played 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which lagged just behind Jonnu Smith, who was on the field for 83 percent. Over the first three games of the year, Freiermuth has secured seven of 10 targets for 65 yards.