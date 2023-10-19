Freiermuth (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Freiermuth worked fully Wednesday in the Steelers' first practice after a bye week, so his limited participation Thursday is notable. It remains to be seen if the listing is indicative of load management or a setback, and added context on that front will arrive no later than Friday, when the team's final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams is posted.
