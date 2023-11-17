Freiermuth (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Freiermuth is on track to play after closing out the week with back-to-back full practices, but we won't know for sure until the Steelers activate him from injured reserve (or not). The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and quotes from the tight end dating back to last week suggest he expects to return from a four-game absence for Sunday's AFC North matchup. Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington split TE snaps for Pittsburgh the past four weeks, combining for 14 catches and 108 yards without scoring any touchdowns. A healthy Freiermuth should be a big upgrade for the passing game, even if he doesn't take on an every-down role his first week back.