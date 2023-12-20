Freiermuth (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official sitereports.

Freiermuth was deemed a limited participant Tuesday, but the tight end's return to a full practice a day later sets the stage for him to be available for Saturday's game against the Bengals. Freiermuth has recorded three-catch efforts in each of his last three outings, and apart from a nine-catch outburst in Week 12, he hasn't exceeded three catches in any of the nine contests he's suited up for this season.