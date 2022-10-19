Freiermuth (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The tight end likely will return for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins, but it won't be certain until the Steelers announce his removal from concussion protocol. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) was also a full participant Wednesday, following an early exit from Sunday's win over the Bucs. Freiermuth missed the upset victory, leaving Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward to split TE snaps for Pittsburgh.
