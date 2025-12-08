Freiermuth secured two of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

Freiermuth led the Steelers' tight ends in playing time, taking the field for 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, he had minimal fantasy production for a second consecutive week. The 2021 second-rounder had put together a string of seven consecutive performances with double-digit receiving yards following Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye, but he was held without a target last week against Buffalo before this week's disappointing performance. Darnell Washington exited Sunday's Week 14 matchup due to a concussion, but Freiermuth would still be battling Jonnu Smith for snaps and targets if Washington is forced to miss additional time.