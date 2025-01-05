Freiermuth recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals.

Freiermuth was the only impactful pass catcher for Pittsburgh, and he showed rapport with Russell Wilson in a late-game comeback attempt. His performance was highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown grab with eight minutes remaining in the contest, though he also chipped in gains of 17, 11 and 10 yards to post his highest yardage total of the season. The only drawback for Freiermuth was a drop in the final seconds that could have set the Steelers up for a game-winning field-goal attempt. Nevertheless, Freiermuth closes the regular season having matched his career-high with seven touchdowns while setting a new career-high with 65 catches. Given George Pickens' recent struggles, Freiermuth arguably enters the postseason as Wilson's most reliable pass catcher.