Freiermuth secured his lone target for 19 yards during Sunday's 34-12 win over Cincinnati.

Although Freiermuth ended his four-game streak of multi-reception games Sunday, he was somewhat efficient on his lone target against the Bengals. Although Freiermuth has remained inconsistent in recent weeks, his fantasy production has certainly been better than it was over his first five appearances of the year. Across his last five outings, Freiermuth has secured 15 of 18 targets for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and he's been a more reliable option than teammate Jonnu Smith during that time.