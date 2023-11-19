Freiermuth (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth is back in action Week 11 after he missed the Steelers' last five games with a hamstring injury. Before being reinstated from injured reserve Saturday, Freiermuth turned in full practices Thursday and Friday, so he's unlikely to face any major restrictions as he steps back into the lineup as the Steelers' top tight end. Freiermuth supplied an 8-53-2 receiving line on 13 targets in his first four appearances of the season before missing time with the hamstring issue.