Freiermuth secured his lone target for 11 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.

Although Freiermuth recorded a catch Sunday after being held without a target during the Steelers' Week 4 win over Minnesota, he was on the field for just 36 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against Cleveland, which ranked third among the team's tight ends. Darnell Washington has taken on a larger role over the last two games, and Freiermuth seems to be behind Jonnu Smith as well following Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye. Over his last three games, Freiermuth has secured two of four targets for 17 yards.