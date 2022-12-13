Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Freiermuth played through a foot injury in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The foot issue explains why Freiermuth played only 57 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in the loss, though the tight end at least came through for fantasy managers by coming through with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. The injury could be something that affects Freiermuth's practice participation in Week 15, but at this stage, the Steelers seem to believe that he'll be available for this Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.