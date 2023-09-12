Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Freiermuth (chest) may be limited to begin Week 2 prep, but he's optimistic about the tight end's health, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Freiermuth was on the receiving end of a big hit from the 49ers' Ambry Thomas just before halftime of Sunday's season opener, but the former stayed in the game and scored the Steelers' only touchdown of the game before departing in the second half. A chest injury is to blame, but with an extra day to prepare for Monday's contest against the Browns, he may have a better chance to miss no game action. Thursday's practice report could set the tone for his Week 2 availability.