Freiermuth secured his lone target for two yards during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

Freiermuth exited last week's regular-season opener with a chest injury but didn't appear to have significant limitations Monday while playing 76 percent of the team's offensive snaps. While the 2021 second-rounder managed to prop up his fantasy output by reaching the end zone in Week 1, he was unable to do the same against Cleveland in primetime. Freiermuth has had a slow start to the season, securing two of five targets for five yards and a touchdown, but he'll have a more favorable matchup against Las Vegas on Sunday.