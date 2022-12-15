Freiermuth (foot) didn't practice Thursday.
Back-to-back 'DNPs' make Freiermuth's status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. That said, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com previously noted that the tight end expects to play this weekend, a notion that would be supported by his return to practice, in any capacity, Friday.
