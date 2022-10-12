Freiermuth (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Freiermuth remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, while Zach Gentry missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. In that context, Connor Heyward is currently the Steelers' top healthy option at tight end as Sunday's game against the Buccaneers approaches.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Racks up seven receptions•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Held in check Week 3•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Finds end zone against New England•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Strong showing in Week 1•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Another strong preseason showing•