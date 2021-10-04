Freiermuth secured his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Packers.
Freiermuth was targeted nine times across the last two games and caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 3, but he was less involved against the Packers on Sunday. He logged a career-low 11 yards in the loss but was still slightly more productive than fellow tight end Eric Ebron, who secured both of his targets for eight yards. The rookie will attempt to get back on track in a tough matchup at home against the Broncos in Week 5.
