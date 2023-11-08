Freiermuth (hamstring) plans to resume practicing next week and hopes to be ready when first eligible to play Week 11 at Cleveland, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Freiermuth has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve before Week 7. He'll miss a fourth straight game when the Steelers host the Packers this Sunday, but after that he's eligible to return and apparently has a realistic chance to do so. He did side work while his teammates practiced Wednesday, including sprints, and told reporters afterward that he didn't want to "jinx" anything by being too optimistic/hopeful. Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington have been filling in at tight end, with Heyward running the most routes but losing a bit more playing time to the rookie of late.