Freiermuth wasn't targeted during Sunday's 24-21 win over Minnesota.

After playing at least 50 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in the first three games of the season, Freiermuth's playing time declined overseas Sunday, as he was on the field for just 28 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Jonnu Smith also saw a limited role after dealing with a hip injury ahead of the Week 4 tilt, while Darnell Washington was on the field for a season-high 91 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps. Even if Freiermuth's playing time bounces back following the Steelers' Week 5 bye, he's had trouble carving out a fantasy-relevant role early in the season.