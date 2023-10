Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Freiermuth aggravated his hamstring injury during practice Thursday, and now it looks like he'll be sidelined Sunday and possibly beyond. Official confirmation of Freiermuth's Week 7 status will arrive later Friday, but if he is ruled out, fellow TE Darnell Washington would continue to see added work in the Steelers offense.