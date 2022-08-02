Freiermuth (hamstring) won't practice Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The same applies to top back Najee Harris (foot) and wideout Chase Claypool (shoulder), with Lolley indicating that neither of the key skill player's injuries are considered serious. Next up for the Steelers' tight end reps in Freiermuth's absence are Zach Gentry, Kevin Rader and Connor Heyward.
