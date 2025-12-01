Freiermuth wasn't targeted during Sunday's 26-7 loss to Buffalo.

Freiermuth played just 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday, which ranked third among the team's tight ends. Although he had recorded double-digit receiving yards in each of his last seven appearances, he was held without a target for just the second time this season in Sunday's Week 13 loss. Across 12 games this season, Freiermuth has secured 26 of 32 targets for 298 yards and four touchdowns.