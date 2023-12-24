Freiermuth wasn't targeted during the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday.

Freiermuth was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, but he logged full practices to close out the week. His snap count remained steady in a matchup in which the Steelers' offense had a strong showing, but quarterback Mason Rudolph didn't target Freiermuth in the victory. Freiermuth had his best performance of the season against the Bengals in Week 12 by securing nine of 11 targets for 120 yards, but he's secured just nine of 16 targets for 63 yards over four games since then.